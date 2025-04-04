THE MCLAUGHLIN FILES---WEEKENDER

“Fever Dreams and Mass Freakouts”

While I’ve been busy breaking down local matters of intrigue for the last couple of weeks, Paul Hamby, Bill Arthur and Jack Briggs have carried the ball on the state, national and international geopolitical front beautifully.

So glad to have that many talented writers who pay attention, can articulate what’s happening and put out good content.

I have kept my eye on these things though, like a screen saver on my desktop…

1---The Judicial Coup d’etat of low-level Federal judges in attacking the Trump agenda on just about everything…Immigration, DOGE cuts, layoffs of probationary workers, shuttering USAID, DOE, and other useless left wing slush funds with pretty names.

2---DOGE savings and the identification and elimination of waste, fraud and abuse in the Federal Government. The stink of George Soros all over the “days of action” against Elon Musk and Tesla dealerships and private Tesla owners nationwide.

3---Tariffs, and the total recalibration of the American Economy---Does anyone in Washington, D.C. actually study economics? Or finance? Or geopolitics? Are they on Ritalin for God’s sake, or off their meds? Does anyone really understand “trade policy”?

4---Striking a Hard and Bitter Peace--- Ukraine-Russia, Gaza, teeing up Iran for capitulation or decapitation, playing hard ball with Russia, China, and yes, the EU…

5---Greenland, the Panama Canal, and Canada ---National and Economic Security issues, sorry if we hurt your feelings…but get over it.

6---Dems…When Jasmine Crockett is all you’ve got…Welcome to Evening at the Improv...

7---Squish Republicans ---In desperate need of spinal and, well, “naughty bits” transplants…

8---Scandals in the FBI, Secret Service and Alphabet Agencies…Declassify the hell out of everything

9---And so just who is responsible for the Constitutional Crisis in D.C. right now?

Fever Dreams and Mass Freakouts…I’ve never seen anything like it.

I could pick any of these events and do a complete column on it. I think I will, with an eye on how much time I have with our local events of interest, and nausea, of course taking priority.

If you took every one of these issues above and the actions being taken by the current administration to enact the agenda the voters said they wanted, you see Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Miller, also director of White House policy, rolling out new chestnuts every day, continuing to “flood the zone”, and news cycle, with so much news every single day that it was, for Dems, like playing whack-a-mole on a football field with a teaspoon.

Bless you, Democrats, for giving this President four years to plan how to absolutely render you helpless and more feckless than you already were. It’s been just one sledgehammer after another.

Granted, you had SignalGate to squawk about, as Atlantic editor and Hoax-Master against Donald Trump somehow got on a Signal Chat between Trump and his National Security Team and brought some discomfort to the White House for about a minute and a half.

WTG, Dems…When you have a “white whale” you’re trying to catch and big, hairy elephants all over the landscape pulverizing you with one thing after another, this was a lot like backing up over a Cocker Spaniel puppy in your driveway.

Break out the Oxy Clean and some paper towels...

Benghazi, the Afghanistan Withdrawal, Hillary’s emails.

Hillary used BleachBit on her electronics…what a….well, you know. This is a family publication.

It’s a target-rich environment for conservative writers to get all over, and a lot of it comes down to the indiscriminate nature with which Democrats are fighting against anything Trump.

I give them credit on the JudgeFare. When they lost the DOJ and FBI in the last election, there was one leg of the three-legged stool upon which to balance.

The Federal Courts.

While the Democrats were bull-rushed in the first 30-45 days of the new Administration, they have slowly learned how to operate at warp speed with their only lever being the nationwide rulings by isolated District judges. But it doesn't mean that the game has "slowed down" enough for them yet (Terry Bradshaw threw more interceptions than TD's in his first season, and then the game "slowed down" in his second year).

And there's no Terry Bradshaw on the Dems bench right now.

Trump’s team knew going in that they were going to get hung up with this garbage, so had lawyers ready to go on every policy proposed, every executive order implemented, every executive action taken, anticipated “The Resistance’s” arguments, and are wading through the courts, taking some wins, and taking some losses even so, but it's the process we've got.

Trump knows that he works within a two-year window before the mid-terms on everything that we listed above, and has pledged to follow court orders and to go through the process.

He’s patient about that, butˆ he is right to ask John Roberts and SCOTUS to intervene to re-establish the Separation of Powers and Trump’s Article 2 rights as Chief Executive. And Congress is right in trying to pass legislation to limit the power of District Court judges to their jurisdiction. That will take 40 years to get done...

Judges shouldn’t be able to tell the Chief Executive who he can fire or hire, and Congress, which just Friday came up with a call to require all Trump tariffs to be approved by Congress…by Republican “Squishes” --- Charles Grassley of Iowa most notably(I am so ashamed). Balance needs to be restored between the Three Branches, and the President has to be able to do what any company CEO could do...hire, fire, and make policy.

To set up this(I can’t believe I’m saying this) nine-part series on “Reaping the Whirlwind”, designed to appear specifically at mycameronnews.com and the CN Facebook page, I’ve covered bits and pieces of all nine subjects in this.

But they’re all worthy of discussion.

With as much time, self-reflection, and research as it take Democrats to firebomb a Tesla dealership, every Trump announcement is met with proclamations of failure, from the same numb n--s, lame brains, and gutless wonders who brought us this horror show since 2008.

Wrong about everything, again and again. Doubling down on losing propositions. Incapable of compromise, in the interest of the country. Incapable, unwilling, and unable to find a leader, a philosophy, or a message to reclaim basic relevance in American politics.

What Trump is into is unwinding and unraveling a mess more than 30 years in the making, recognizing if it doesn’t get done now, we’re finished as a nation.

Donald Trump won’t negotiate on that point. So lead(who, how, ), follow(Get off of the damned Sunday call of talking points you don’t understand), or get out of the way(you’re either part of the steamroller or part of the pavement).

Perhaps Hunter Biden can be commissioned to restart his art career with sidewalk chalk paintings of all the Democrat’s “Good ideas” to replace “Black Lives Matter” Avenue in D.C.

It should take up the first part of the “B” and go halfway up on the stem.

Oh, finally, on the “numb n--s” thing…all apologies to Bill Clinton. May have been the one part of the Democrat machine that’s worked without interruption for 30-years.