Medical marijuana facilities taking shape

Mon, 12/06/2021 - 4:13pm admin
Jimmy Potts

Six months removed from the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission's approval of site plan for the city's first medical marijuana cultivation facility, the old Egan's Furniture building looks much different.

The Florida-based company Bloom Medicinal will operate the cultivation facility in the former Egan's Furniture building just north of Walmart on Walnut Street, which recently had razor-wire installed around the facility to protect potentially millions of dollars in medical marijuana. 

"This may seem like overkill, but we have had a couple of locations that have experienced a robbery. At one location, it was over $2 million," said Matt Harris with Bloom Medicinal during a planning and zoning meeting last summer.

