Meri's Dancde Studio Dance Rectial June 10 in St. Joe

Meri Thompson, of Meri's Dance Studio asked that we clarify that the "Tears for 50 Years" dance recital at the Missouri Theater in St. Joseph, will be held June 10 instead of June 19.

Start time is 7:00 PM.

Thompson's recital will be her last, as she wraps up 50 years of dance instruction to area young people with her teaching and instruction.

Thompson has sold the studio to Julia Etherton, and the beat goes on.