Meri Thompson, of Meri's Dance Studio "Cheers for 50 Years" dance recital at the Missouri Theater in St. Joseph, will be held June 10 with a start time of 7:00 PM.

Thompson's recital will be her last, as she wraps up 50 years of dance instruction to area young people with her teaching and instruction. Thompson has sold the studio to Julia Ethington, and the beat goes on.