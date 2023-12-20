Home / Home
The Cameron Veterans Middle School Band performs during last week’s concert.

Middle school students recognize veterans at Pearl Harbor Day remembrance concert

Wed, 12/20/2023 - 6:33pm admin
Jimmy Potts

Student musicians with the Cameron Veterans Middle School band celebrated area veterans and remembered the lives lost in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor during a ceremony last Thursday inside the Cameron High School Performing Arts Center.

Jove Stickel, CVMS principal, thanked the veterans who attended the patriotic concert for their role in preserving democracy, which he believes is the backbone of a strong educational system. 

“I truly believe in my heart that one of the greatest gifts of democracy is a free and public education. I’m firmly believe our students will realize that if they don’t realize it already. I want to thank you all again for coming,” Stickel said. 

Ret. Lt. Col. Jack Pennington served as the event’s guest of honor. While speaking with students, Pennington thanked the students for recognizing veterans and reminded the students that they are worth every sacrifice a veterans in the line of duty.

“Every single one of you is worth fighting for, and there are thousands of us ready to go to the line to fight and defend you,” Pennington said. 

