Miriam Hahn celebrates 105th birthday Saturday

Miriam Hahn will soon be celebrating her 105th birthday. She is a resident of St. Patrick’s Manor in Cameron, although currently in rehab at Benedictine Living Community on Heartland Drive in St. Joseph. She expects to come back to Cameron soon.

Miriam continues to have a sharp and active mind, along with a good sense of humor. She is an avid reader. She is very pleasant conversationalist and enjoys company.

Miriam was born in Maysville (MO) in 1917. Her parents were devout Christians, and Miriam joined the Christian Church in Osborn in 1924. For a number of years, she has been a member of the Cameron Christian Church, where she served as Executive Secretary and volunteered in the church library.

Her faith has been an important factor in her entire life. She commented regarding her faith, “where would we be without it?"

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES WEDNESDAY.