Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman.

According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.

The release also states Cerritos has shown signs of suicidal ideations, and it is possible she is in the area of Cameron.

If you see her, call 9-1-1 and report her location.