Home / Home
Shown here is Viviane Cerritos, who went missing Monday morning and is believed to be in Cameron.

Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

Mon, 10/24/2022 - 2:55pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. 

According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H. 

The release also states Cerritos has shown signs of suicidal ideations, and it is possible she is in the area of Cameron. 

If you see her, call 9-1-1 and report her location. 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media