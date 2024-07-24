Mizzou releases Spring 2024 Graduation List

COLUMBIA, Mo. — At the University of Missouri, students explore their interests, discover their passions and receive the hands-on training they need to change the world. In May 2024, 5,025 Tigers received a total of 7,548 degrees and certificates, joining a network of more than 362,500 alumni across the globe. And recent Mizzou graduates are seeing success, as more than 95% find employment, continue their education or begin military or service roles within six months of graduation. Congratulations to Carson Mikae Eshenroder, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in Mechanical Engineering-BSME and Elise Kathryn Wenck, Master of Accountancy in Accountancy-MACC and Bachelor of Science in Accountancy in Accountancy- BSACC, both of Cameron.