MoDOT, city officials talk next step after closing Cameron’s most dangerous intersection

After multiple accidents giving it the notoriety as Cameron’s most dangerous intersection, Missouri Department of Transportation officials closed the US 36 Highway crossover via Ensign Trace and McElwain Drive.

During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, MoDOT District Engineer Marty Liles said the closure would be permanent, leaving motorists without access to westbound US 36 Highway from Ensign Trace and eastbound access from McElwain Drive.

“We realized we had an increase in traffic crashes ... As traffic volumes continue to increase like there at Ensign Trace and McElwain, it gets harder and harder for you to maneuver,” Liles said.

Although Cameron residents may be familiar with the dangers associated with the Ensign Trace-US 36 Highway intersection, it gained statewide recognition after an accident earlier this month injured seven motorists.

While the intersection of Bob F. Griffin Road and US 36 Highway accounted for 29 accidents from 2019 to 2021, the Ensign Trace intersection had more than three times the injury accidents in the same span of time. One complication to maneuvering through the intersection is its J-turn, which is one of only a handful of such intersections in Missouri.

“The crossover is now closed. You will not be able to use that. As far as McElwain and Ensign Trace, you’re still able to make that movement as far as right turns in and right turns out,” Liles said. “... Fortunately for the City of Cameron, we got an interchange at 69 Highway where we can access both sides of Highway 36.”

During previous discussions regarding Ensign Trace and US 36 Highway, city officials proposed a variety of ideas from a round-a-bout to an overpass. Regardless, Liles said funding for any project supporting reopening of the intersection would likely come almost entirely from Cameron taxpayers.

“Any improvements borne as far as trying to make that a better location - a crossing - would be up to the City of Cameron. We’ve talked to the city manager (Steve Rasmussen) ... We had to make the call. I appreciate you guys’ support,” Liles said.

Rasmussen said the long-term solution for creating another link to US 36 Highway would be one continuous road from the Cameron Municipal Airport to US 36 Highway.

“The long-term goal, of course, is to complete Airport Road down to the Airport. We’ve been trying to get the right-of-ways to do that, then put the overpass at Airport Road. That would be the ultimate solution. We are working on that, but that would be millions of dollars and years away.”