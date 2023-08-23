Home / News / MoDOT, city officials talk next step after closing most dangerous intersection in Cameron

MoDOT, city officials talk next step after closing most dangerous intersection in Cameron

Wed, 08/23/2023 - 7:40am admin

After multiple accidents giving it the notoriety as Cameron’s most dangerous intersection, Missouri Department of Transportation officials closed the intersection of Ensign Trace and US 36 Highway.

During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, MoDOT District Engineer Marty Liles said the closure would be permanent, leaving motorists without access to westbound US 36 Highway unless they use the onramp at McEllwain Drive.

“We realized we had an increase in traffic crashes ... As traffic volumes continue to increase like there at Ensign Trace and McEllwain, it gets harder and harder to for you to manuever,” Liles said.

