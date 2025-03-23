MoDOT Planned roadwork for March 24-30

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of March 24-30. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Interstate 29 – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 59 north of the Nodaway River to Business 71 north of St. Joseph through July 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.). Business 71 – Culvert replacement at Diagonal Drive, March 24. Atchison County I-229 – Concrete repair southbound frommile marker 114 to mile marker 112, March 24-28. Route 46 – Culvert repair from Route EE to Y Avenue, March 24. The road will be narrowed to one lane. Route 46 – Culvert repair from Y Avenue to Z Avenue, March 25. The road will be narrowed to one lane. Buchanan County Route 116 – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 59 near Rushville to U.S. Route 169 through April 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.). Route DD – CLOSED at the Jenkins Creek Bridge near Gower for a bridge deck replacement project through mid-May. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan. Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through early August 2025 (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. Carroll County Route J - CLOSED at the Bridge Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project through May 2025. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).*1 Chariton County Route D – CLOSED at the Mussel Fork Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project through July 2025. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).*1 Route E – Bridge maintenance at the Turkey Creek Bridge, March 24-28. Route F – Pothole patching, March 24-28. Clinton County Route 116 – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 59 near Rushville to U.S. Route 169 through April 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.). Daviess County Route Z – Shoulder repair from Route AA to Route A in Gentry County, March 24-25. Gentry County Route Z – Shoulder repair from Route AA in Daviess County to Route A, March 24-25. Route 85/A – Shoulder repair from U.S. Route 136 to Route T, March 24-25. Holt County I-29 – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 59 north of the Nodaway River to Business 71 north of St. Joseph through July 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.). I-29 (northbound) – Slide repair south of Route W near Corning through April (Contractor: C.P. Excavating, LLC). Livingston County Route 190 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route U to County Road 503, March 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route 190 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to Route N, March 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mercer County *Public Meeting* ADA Sidewalk Improvements along U.S. Routes 136 and 65 – a public meeting will be held March 26, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Princeton High School (1008 E Coleman St., Princeton, MO 64673). Missouri Route 136 and U.S. Route 65 Sidewalk/ADA Improvements in Mercer County | Missouri Department of Transportation. Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED until further notice at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell due to significant bridge deterioration. This bridge is scheduled for the March 2025 contractor letting through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. Route AF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 290th Road to 300th Road, March 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 320th Road to Elm Street, March 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route 113 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 215th Road to 220th Road, March 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Putnam County U.S. Route 136 – Slide repair eastbound from Route 149 south to Route 149 north, March 25-27. Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 5 to County Road 110, March 28, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. -