MODOT resurfacing project awarded, set to begin in 2025 Interstate 35

|Interstate 35 from Shoal Creek to Route 116, and Route 69 in Clinton County
St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to remove and replace concrete overlay on Interstate 35 and widen and resurface U.S. Route 69 in Clinton County was awarded to Michels Road & Stone in November 2024 as a part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The Missouri Department of Transportation is working with the contractor to determine the schedule of the multi-year project.
Tentatively, the work will be completed as follows:
By contract, all work must be completed on or before September 1, 2026.
When the staging and schedule are determines, MoDOT will make the details available to the public. For more information on this project, please visit: https://www.modot.org/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-daviess-and-dekalb. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.
Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates.Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by connecting with us on social media.