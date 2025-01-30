MODOT resurfacing project awarded, set to begin in 2025 Interstate 35

St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to remove and replace concrete overlay on Interstate 35 and widen and resurface U.S. Route 69 in Clinton County was awarded to Michels Road & Stone in November 2024 as a part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The Missouri Department of Transportation is working with the contractor to determine the schedule of the multi-year project. Tentatively, the work will be completed as follows: 2025 Route 69 – The lanes will be widened to 12 foot and a 2-foot shoulder will be added. The roadway also will be resurfaced, and guardrail updated to current standards. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane during resurfacing. I-35 – Northbound I-35 will be closed, and all interstate traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes between Shoal Creek and Route 116. The existing concrete overlay will be removed from the northbound lanes and replaced. Before winter, interstate traffic will be restored to two lanes both north and southbound lanes.

2026 I-35 – Southbound I-35 will be closed, and all interstate traffic will be shifted to the northbound lanes between Shoal Creek and Route 116. The existing concrete overlay will be removed from the southbound lanes and replaced. Once the southbound construction is complete, traffic will be restored to north and southbound lanes.

By contract, all work must be completed on or before September 1, 2026. When the staging and schedule are determines, MoDOT will make the details available to the public. For more information on this project, please visit: https://www.modot.org/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-daviess-and-dekalb.