MODOT ROADWORK FROM JUNE 16-23

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 16-22. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Interstate 29 – Resurfacing project from Business 71 to U.S. Route 59 (Holt County) through June 2025. (Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route B – CLOSED for bridge deck replacement at the Upper Neely Bridge through June 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan Route H – CLOSED beginning June 17 for bridge deck replacement at the Lincoln Creek Bridge through September 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan Atchison County I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc). Route M – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, June 16-18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Buchanan County Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through mid-August 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county Route 36 – Scrub seal project. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Ramps to/from Route AC (Riverside Road), June 16, 8p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramps to/from Interstate 29, June 16, 8p.m. to 6 a.m. Ramps to/from U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway), June 17, 8p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramps to/from 28th Street and Hill Top Road, June 17, 8p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramps to/from 22nd, June 17, 8p.m. to 6 a.m. Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. Route A - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Panther Creek Bridge, June 16-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route D - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Goose Creek Bridge, June 16-20.. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route W - Bridge rehabilitation project at the East Sheep Creek Bridge, June 16-20.. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Camp Creek Bridge, June 16-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Chariton County Route D – CLOSED at the Mussel Fork Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project through July 2025. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).*1 Route P - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Puzzle Creek Bridge, June 16-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route 11 – Pothole patching from Route M to Route C, June 17-20. Clinton County I-35 – Construction of crossovers and emergency pull-offs in preparation for a pavement rehabilitation project from Shoal Creek near the intersection of Route 116 through June 2025. (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county U.S. Route 69 – Road widening and resurfacing project from Shoal Creek near the intersection of I-35 to Route 116 through June 2025. (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county Route 121 - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Deer Creek Bridge, June 16-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Daviess County Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over I-35 (Exit 64) through August 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison I-35 - CLOSED both directions beneath the Route 6 bridge (Exit 64) during demolition, June 16-20, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. I-35 traffic will be directed up and over the on/off ramps. There will be no access to/from Route 6 at Exit 64 during the closures. Route CC - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Dog Creek Bridge, June 16-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route E - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Grindstone Creek Bridge, June 16-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route J - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Marrowbone and Dog Creek Bridges, June 16-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC).*2 Route Z – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to Route AA, June 16. DeKalb County Route 6 – Resurfacing project in Maysville through August 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E - Bridge rehabilitation project at the East Fork Lost Creek Bridge, June 18-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Gentry County Route A/85 – Pothole patching from Route Z to U.S. Route 136, June 16-17. Route C – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route M in Worth County, June 17-18. Holt County I-29 – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 59 north of the Nodaway River to Business 71 north of St. Joseph through July 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-29 bridge near Craig through mid-August 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-atchison-and-holt U.S. Route 159 – Resurfacing from Little Tarkio Creek to I-29 near Mound City through mid-July 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route T – CLOSED for bridge deck replacement at the Mill Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-atchison-and-holt Route B – CLOSED for bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-replacement-holt-county I-29 – Pavement Repairs northbound from 93.0 mile marker to 95.0 mile marker, June 16-18. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock. Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, through June 2025. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, around the clock, with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone and a 13-foot width restriction in place. Linn County U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project through June. A single lane may be closed in up to two-mile sections, around the clock, Monday through Friday. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Realm Construction Inc). Ramp CLOSED from Route 11 to westbound U.S. Route 36 in Brookfield, June 17, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. for pavement repairs. Livingston County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from north of Route 190 to U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe through July. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Business U.S. Route 65 – CLOSED on the east side of U.S. Route 65, June 16, 9 p.m. - midnight, and CLOSED on the west side of U.S. Route 65, June 17, midnight – 3 a.m., for curb repairs at the intersection (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route D - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Old Channel Shoal Creek Bridge, June 16-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, through June 2025. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, around the clock, with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone and a 13-foot width restriction in place. Worth County Route M – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the East Fork Grand River Bridge through July 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth Route C – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 in Gentry County to Route M, June 17-18. --- *1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page. *2 This bridge is part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. More info: Northwest Missouri Safe & Sound Bridge Rehabilitations | Missouri Department of Transportation.