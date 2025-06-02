MODOT Roadwork for June 2-8

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 2-8. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Interstate 29 – Resurfacing project from Business 71 to U.S. Route 59 (Holt County) through June 2025. (Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route B – CLOSED for bridge deck replacement at the Upper Neely Bridge through June 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan Route O – Pothole patching from County Road 290 to County Road 292, June 3. Route DD – Pothole patching from Route T to U.S. Route 59, June 4. Route C – Pothole patching from Route E to County Road 177, June 5. Route 48 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Platte River Overflow bridge, June 3. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route DD - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Dillon Creek Bridge, June 4. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route Y - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Owl Creek Bridge, June 4. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route H - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Arapahoe Creek Bridge, June 4. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Atchison County I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc). U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from near the Iowa line to just south of U.S. Route 136 near Tarkio, June 2-4. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route 159 – Resurfacing project from Little Tarkio Creek to I-29 near Mound City through July 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Buchanan County Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through mid-August 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county Route 6 – Scrub seal project, June 2-3. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Route 116 - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Bee Creek and Little Bee Creek Bridges, June 5. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC).*2 Route M - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Sugar Creek Bridge, June 5. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route DD - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Malden Creek Bridge, June 6. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route H - Bridge rehabilitation project at Wolfpen Creek, June 6. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route P - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge, June 6. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route FF – Utilities/permit work from Riverside Terrance to Hillcrest Drive, June 2. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone. Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through early August 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Pothole patching, June 2-6. U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Camp Creek Bridge, June 2-6. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Chariton County Route D – CLOSED at the Mussel Fork Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project through July 2025. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).*1 Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at the intersection of Route 11, June 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clinton County I-35 – Construction of crossovers and emergency pull-offs in preparation for a pavement rehabilitation project from Shoal Creek near the intersection of I-35 to Route 116 through mid-June 2025. (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county U.S. Route 69 – Road widening and resurfacing project from Shoal Creek near the intersection of I-35 to Route 116 through June 2025. (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county Route NN - Bridge rehabilitation project at the McGuire Creek Bridge, June 6. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Daviess County Route 6 – Resurfacing project in Maysville through August 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) DeKalb County Route P and Route O – CLOSED through Clarksdale for permitted community event, June 7, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Route A - Bridge rehabilitation project at the East Fork Lost Creek Bridge, June 2. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route H - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Dry Branch Bridge, June 2. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route E - Bridge rehabilitation project at the East Fork Lost Creek Bridge, June 2. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route E - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Lost Creek and Little Third Fork Platte River Bridge, June 3. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Gentry County Route EE – CLOSED for pothole patching, June 2-6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Holt County I-29 – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 59 north of the Nodaway River to Business 71 north of St. Joseph through July 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED beginning June 2 for a bridge deck replacement at the I-29 Bridge near Craig through mid-August 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-a... Route T – CLOSED for bridge deck replacement at the Mill Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-atchison-and-holt Route B – CLOSED for bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-replacement-holt-county Route 113 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Skidmore, June 2-6. Route 113 – Scrub seal project, June 2-9. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Linn County U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project through June. A single lane may be closed in up to two-mile sections, around the clock, Monday through Friday. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Realm Construction Inc.). Livingston County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project through July. Crews will be repairing entrances and curbs in Chillicothe from Second Street to Business U.S. 36. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route D - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Old Channel Shoal Creek Bridge, June 2-6. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. Route 136 – Concrete replacement from Danube Road to Route PP. The road will be narrowed to one lane, June 2-6. Route 113 – Scrub seal project, June 2-9. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Route MM – CLOSED for pothole patching from 280th Street to 290th Street, June 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route AF – CLOSED for pothole patching from Panther Road to 420th Road, June 4-5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Worth County Route M – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the East Fork Grand River Bridge through July 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth