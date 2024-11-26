MODOT ROADWORK REPORT FOR THE WEEK

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Nov. 25 – Dec. 1.

MoDOT will limit road construction on Thanksgiving Day to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects will be suspended at noon Wednesday, November 27, and resume at 6 a.m. Friday, November 29. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Caldwell County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deck deterioration. This bridge is currently scheduled for the January 2025 contractor letting through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell

Daviess County

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 13 to Route UU, Nov. 25-27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.