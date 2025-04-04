Monday, April 10 Council Meeting
CITY OF CAMERON ~ COUNCIL MEETING
REGULAR SESSION
Public Safety Building-Training Room, 101 W. Second St.
6:00 p.m.
Monday, April 7, 2025
Tentative Agenda
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Public Participation with Council *** (Individuals addressing the Council are asked to step
to the microphone and clearly state their name and address before speaking. Five-minute time
limit – see back of agenda for rules) ***
4. Consent Agenda (All matters listed under Consent Agenda are considered to be routine by
the City Council and will be enacted by one motion in the form listed below. There will be no
separate discussion of these matters. If discussion is desired, that item will be removed and
considered separately under New Business.)
a. Motion to approve the Minutes of the March 17, 2025 City Hall Work Session.
b. Motion to approve the Minutes of the March 17, 2025 Regular Session.
5. Appointments
6. City Manager’s Report
7. Unfinished Business
a. Second/Final Reading Bill 2025-9 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF
CAMERON ACCOUNTING STAFF TO WRITE-OFF UNCOLLECTIBLE UTILITY
ACCOUNTS FOR THE CITY OF CAMERON, MISSOURI (attached)
8. New Business
a. Resolution 2025-17, A RESOLUTION FOR THE CITY OF CAMERON, MISSOURI,
TO AUTHORIZE THE CREATION OF JOB DESCRIPTIONS FOR PART-TIME
FIREFIGHTER AND FIRE OFFICERS, AND AMENDING THE FIREFIGHTER JOB
DESCRIPTION FOR THE CITY OF CAMERON FIRE DEPARTMENT (attached)
b. Resolution 2025-18, A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF
CAMERON, MISSOURI, IN SUPPORT OF JOINING THE MO-KAN REGIONAL
COUNCIL SAFE STREETS AND ROADS FOR ALL SAFETY ACTION PLAN
AGREEMENT (attached)
10. Miscellaneous Comments from Staff
11. Miscellaneous Comments from Council
12. Executive Session: Attorney-Client Communications, Personnel and Negotiated
Contracts [RSMo 610.021 (1)(3)(12)(13)]
13. Adjourn