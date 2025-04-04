Monday, April 10 Council Meeting

CITY OF CAMERON ~ COUNCIL MEETING

REGULAR SESSION

Public Safety Building-Training Room, 101 W. Second St.

6:00 p.m.

Monday, April 7, 2025

Tentative Agenda

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Public Participation with Council *** (Individuals addressing the Council are asked to step

to the microphone and clearly state their name and address before speaking. Five-minute time

limit – see back of agenda for rules) ***

4. Consent Agenda (All matters listed under Consent Agenda are considered to be routine by

the City Council and will be enacted by one motion in the form listed below. There will be no

separate discussion of these matters. If discussion is desired, that item will be removed and

considered separately under New Business.)

a. Motion to approve the Minutes of the March 17, 2025 City Hall Work Session.

b. Motion to approve the Minutes of the March 17, 2025 Regular Session.

5. Appointments

6. City Manager’s Report

7. Unfinished Business

a. Second/Final Reading Bill 2025-9 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF

CAMERON ACCOUNTING STAFF TO WRITE-OFF UNCOLLECTIBLE UTILITY

ACCOUNTS FOR THE CITY OF CAMERON, MISSOURI (attached)

8. New Business

a. Resolution 2025-17, A RESOLUTION FOR THE CITY OF CAMERON, MISSOURI,

TO AUTHORIZE THE CREATION OF JOB DESCRIPTIONS FOR PART-TIME

FIREFIGHTER AND FIRE OFFICERS, AND AMENDING THE FIREFIGHTER JOB

DESCRIPTION FOR THE CITY OF CAMERON FIRE DEPARTMENT (attached)

b. Resolution 2025-18, A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

CAMERON, MISSOURI, IN SUPPORT OF JOINING THE MO-KAN REGIONAL

COUNCIL SAFE STREETS AND ROADS FOR ALL SAFETY ACTION PLAN

AGREEMENT (attached)

10. Miscellaneous Comments from Staff

11. Miscellaneous Comments from Council

12. Executive Session: Attorney-Client Communications, Personnel and Negotiated

Contracts [RSMo 610.021 (1)(3)(12)(13)]

13. Adjourn