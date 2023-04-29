More than 400 expected as Patriot Ride hopes to raise $50,000 for Cameron veterans Saturday

After five years of serving area veterans, the 2023 Patriot Ride hopes to raise more than $50,000 Saturday with more than 400 riders planning to attend.

If the Patriot Ride reaches its $50,000 goal, then it will have raised just short of $100,000 in the past three years.

“We’re expecting a pretty big turnout this year. Last year, we had around 300 buggies, about 700 people. We’re thinking close to 400 this year, and no way to know how many people,” said Amy Ford, who founded the event with her husband Jimmy. “We’re hoping to hit that $50,000 donation mark. This will be year five, and it’s just grown. It’s doubled, and tripled, almost every year. We’re expecting a great turnout. There are people coming in from all over the state.”

As part of the ride, off-road motorists will take part in a lengthy sojourn down gravel roads and “low-risk” trails. This year, the Ride will takeoff from C.P Excavating and Mining, and eventually converge along Euclid Avenue before ending at the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home. All of the proceeds raised goes to the Cameron Veterans Assistance League, which provides residents of the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home with a variety of quality-of-life improvements from computers to communicate with distant loved ones, tickets to local sporting events and much more. Previous Patriot Rides raised enough to money purchase a handicap-accessible van.

“[The route] is a little bit different. Every year we just try to meander up through the country, where don’t bother any folks. Everybody will be pleased. We will serve lunch by Maysville, and some of the veterans will have lunch with us,” Ford said.

Ford considers the Patriot Rides’ exponential growth a community effort. Although it takes months for the Fords to plan the event, local volunteers, sponsors and yearly participants, make each year’s ride possible.

“It’s amazing to see all of the excitement coming in from all of the different folks. The bigger it gets, the more people it takes to do it. We’re happy to have all of the support we have this year,” Ford said. “It’s definitely a rush to have that many people together. We like to keep it slow, and steady, and very family friendly. We just try to make sure everybody stays safe. It’s not a thrill-seeking ride if that’s what people are after.”