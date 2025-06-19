Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary to Host Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia Event

St. Joseph, Missouri –

Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary, in conjunction with Inclusive Wellness Initiative, is hosting an Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia event on Monday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at emPowerU in St. Joseph, MO. This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s disease, whether they have a personal connection or simply wish to be better informed.

As shared by the Auxiliary’s Missouri Association of Hospital Auxiliary’s District One representative, Julie Vaughn, “this is vital information to help educate us on how to watch for signs.” Ms. Vaughn went on to say, “there is too much under reporting. The more information we can share is good for everyone.”

Brenda Gregg, MSG, CPG, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Heart of America Chapter, and William Beachum, III, FNP-BC with Mosaic Life Care will both present information at the event.

Topics will include basic information about the causes of Alzheimer’s disease, common misconceptions about the condition, support resources for caregivers, what to expect at appointments, and potential ways to minimize risk factors.

While the event is free, organizers request registration as space is limited. Register at: mlcfoundation.com/understanding-alzheimers. For more information, please call Christina Lund, MLC Foundation Director of Regional Relations at (816) 271-7180.

About Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary:

The Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary, an organization of caring volunteers, in cooperation with Mosaic Life Care, promotes community goodwill and provides support to enhance healthcare for our patients and their families.