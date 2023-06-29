Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after ejection

Just over a month after receiving his diploma, Cameron High School Class of 2023 graduate Ethan Embrey continues receiving after being ejected during a single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

Cameron Ambulance District paramedics transported Embrey, 18 of Cameron, to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle while attempting to avoid a road obstruction.

According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. V.R. McBride, the crash occurred as Embrey traveled northbound on his 2009 Honda Shadow. When a vehicle in front of him lost its load, causing him to lose control, which ejected from the vehicle. The motorcycle came to a rest in the southbound lane of 69 Highway while Embrey came to a rest in the northbound lane. McBride did not list the motorcycle as a total loss. The Cameron Fire Department also assisted with the accident.

Embrey graduated last May, in the process receiving the A+ Scholarship for his studies this fall.

Cameron, Hamilton teens injured last Saturday

A Hamilton teen escaped a T-bone accident without serious injury last Saturday in rural Caldwell County, but a Cameron teen was not so lucky.

According to a report filed by McBride, one day before Embrey’s accident, a 2007 Jeep Wrangler driven by the Hamilton teen broadsided a 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by Joshua Morrison, 18, of Cameron while traveling through an intersection at NW JC Penney Drive. Despite rolling his Jeep, the Hamilton teen received minor injuries. Morrison’s truck remained upright, but McBride listed both vehicles as a total loss.

McBride added the intersection was non-controlled, further complicating the ensuing investigation. First responders released the juvenile from the scene with minor injuries. A private vehicle transported Morrison to a nearby medical facility for further evaluation.