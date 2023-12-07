MSHP attributes serious injury accident to roads impacted by ice, snow

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol believe Saturday’s snowstorm was a significant factor in a single-vehicle accident, which severely injured a Hale woman.

Karen Wood, 64, sustained serious injuries and later transported to North Kansas City Hospital by paramedics with the Cameron Ambulance District following an accident Saturday evening while she traveled in the eastbound lane of US 36 Highway.

The crash occured when a 2005 GMC Canyon driven by Jon Harmon, 63 of Chillicothe, according to a report by MSHP Trooper J.W. Smith, began to slide and went off the northside of US 36 and overturned. [The truck] came to a rest facing west on its side. The Cameron Fire Department also participated in clearing the scene of the accident.

Harmon walked away from the crash without serious injury, but Smith listed Harmon’s truck as a total loss.

Cameron man receives minor injuries after striking I-35 guardrail

A Cameron man may consider himself lucky after walking away from an accident along I-35 with minor injuries after striking a guardrail Saturday monringh. Johnny Templeton, 45, did not walk away completely unscaved, with his 2010 Chevrolet Malibu sustaining extensive damage.

According to a report by MSHP Trooper T.N. Garton, the accident occurred while Templeton drove northbound along I-35 when it travelled off of the left side of the roadway and struck the end of a guardrail. [The Malibu] spun back onto the roadway and came to rest on its wheels. Paramedics with the Cameron Ambulance District transported Templeton to Cameron Regional Medical Center to treat his injuries.