In the early 1900’s, Lathrop (MO) was called “Mule Capital of the World”. This was due in large part to the business firm of Guyton & Harrington. They raised mules, and with 300 employees was the largest employer in Lathrop.

They operated three “mule barns”, each more than 65,000 square feet, each holding 1000 mules. They also had a 496’ hay barn. Guyton & Harrington had a contract to supply the British with mules for both the Boer War, and WWI. Split between the two wars, the firm shipped more than 250,000 mules to the British along with thousands of horses.

Lathrop was a stop on the new southern spur of the Hamilton-St. Joseph Railroad, making it an ideal location for shipping mules, and for obtaining hay and grain as feed. At times the rail routes were delayed for many hours due to the shipments in and out of Lathrop.

Mules were shipped from Lathrop to various holding facilities prior to overseas shipments out of the port at Chalmette (LA). It was a long and arduous trip and many animals died en route.

Those who survived the trip were put to work transporting ammunition, supplies, and heavy artillery pieces to the front lines. They were also assigned the duty of transporting the wounded from the battlefields. The calm demeanor of the mules was an asset during battle.

In those days mules were beasts of burden. In addition to the armed services, they were common place on farms. Mules are generally stronger than horses, more hardy, and live longer, up to 50 years. They were very reliable in poor road conditions.

Mules were also employed hauling ore from the borax mines in Death Valley California to Daggett (CA), a distance of 165 miles. Death Valley is aptly named and is infamous for intense heat. The trip later went to Mojave (CA). The mule trains were used for about 15 years before a rail line was established.

The ore cars were huge, weighing in at 7,800 pounds. When loaded, the total weight was 73,200 pounds. Mules were required due to their greater strength and their hardiness for the long journey.

Mules are the official state animal of Missouri. Mules are a part of both Missouri and Lathrop history. The name “mule” has been incorporated into some local businesses and is the official mascot of Lathrop High School.