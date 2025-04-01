Multi-county bridge project to begin Thursday in Buchanan County

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Sixteen Northwest Missouri bridges are scheduled for rehabilitation. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to complete the project. These bridges were included in the Safe and Sound Bridge program which rebuilt more than 800 bridges approximately 13 years ago. The first bridge rehabilitation is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 3, on the Buchanan County Missouri Route 116 Bridge over Bee Creek. Below are the other bridges that will be rehabilitated with this project: Andrew County Missouri Route 48 Bridge over the Platte River Overflow

Andrew County Route DD Bridge over Dillon Creek

Andrew County Route Y Bridge over Owl Creek

Andrew County Route H Bridge over Arapahoe Creek

Buchanan County Route H Bridge over Wolfpen Creek

Buchanan County Route P Bridge over the Third Fork Platte River

Buchanan County Missouri Route 116 Bridge over Little Bee Creek

Buchanan County Route M Bridge Sugar Creek

Buchanan County Route DD Bridge over Malden Creek

Clinton County Route NN Bridge over McGuire Creek Branch

DeKalb County Route A Bridge over East Fork Lost Creek

DeKalb County Route H Bridge over Dry Branch

DeKalb County Route E Bridge over East Fork Lost Creek

DeKalb County Route E Bridge over Lost Creek

DeKalb County Route E Bridge over the Little Third Fork Platte River Traffic Impacts: During construction, each roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Friday. To stay up to date with project progress and traffic impacts, visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map or read the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, published each Friday by visiting News | Missouri Department of Transportation or by signing up for email updates at MoDOT E-Updates. All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change. The project is expected to be complete by mid-September. A list and interactive map of all 16 bridges can be found on the projects webpage at Northwest Missouri Safe & Sound Bridge Rehabilitations | Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org. While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.