Multiple schools cited for mice droppings in kitchens

March Food Establishment Inspections

SUBWAY (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 3/3/23

Priority Items:

Slimy build-up on ice chute of soda machine

Core Items:

None observed

KING CITY R-I SCHOOL (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 3/3/23

Priority Items:

Date mark missing

Mice droppings seen

Core Items:

None observed

UNION STAR SCHOOL (UNION STAR) – Routine Inspection 3/14/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

None observed

DOLLAR GENERAL (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 3/14/23

Priority Items:

Improper storage of toxic items for retail sale

Core Items:

Water fountains are dirty

STEWARTSVILLE SCHOOL (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 3/14/23

Priority Items:

Improper storage of medications

Core Items:

Thermometer is inaccurate

Thermometer is missing

Case of food being stored on floor

OSBORN R-0 SCHOOL (OSBORN) – Routine Inspection 3/14/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Dumpster lids are open

VIRINIA E GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 3/17/23

Priority Items:

Little or no sanitizer at ware washing machine

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open

Unlabeled container of common food ingredient

Vent hood is dusty

Hole in wall

ALBANY MIDDLE SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 3/17/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Stained ceiling tiles in storage rooms

Door seal on walk-in freezer is broken

Excessive freezer frost build-up inside walk-in freezer

Ceiling tiles missing

Unshielded bulbs

THE DUSTY COWGIRL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 3/21/23

Priority Items:

Baffle inside ice machine is dirty

Can opener is dirty

Hand sink is broken/cracked

Core Items:

Handle is missing on reach-in

Cracked floor tiles

Stained ceiling tiles

Holes in ceiling tiles

WORTH COUNTY R-III SCHOOL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 3/21/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Thermometer missing

MAYSVILLE MARKET (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 3/24/23

Priority Items:

Improper storage of toxics for retail sale

Core Items:

Damaged and missing ceiling tiles

Food being stored on floor

Fan guards inside reach-in are dirty

MAYSVILLE R-I SCHOOL (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 3/24/23

Priority Items:

Mice droppings seen

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open

Thermometer missing

Lid of ice cooler is dirty

GAMBINO’S PIZZA (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 3/29/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Excessive food debris on shelving and cart

Vent hood grates are dirty

Inside prep table is dirty

Ceiling tiles sagging

Food debris on lower shelf of prep table with clean dishes

Fan guards inside walk-in cooler are dirty

STANBERRY R-2 SCHOOL (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 3/29/23

Priority Item:

Improper storage of toxics

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open

Ceiling tile missing

Exhaust fan in dishwashing room is excessively dirty

BURGER KING (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 3/30/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Thermometer missing from reach-in

Stained ceiling tile in dining area

Dumpster lids open

Hand sink is dirty

SONIC (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 3/30/23

Priority Items:

Prep cooler not maintaining temp of 41°F or below

All equipment in kitchen is dirty

Core Items:

Hand sinks are dirty

Excessive food debris on floor in kitchen

Inside and outside reach-in coolers are dirty

Case of food being stored on floor

Toilet is dirty

Floor in restroom is dirty

Dumpster lids are open

Excessive litter in dumpster enclosure

MACK BROS BBQ (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 3/30/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

No test kit for sanitizer