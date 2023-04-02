Multiple schools cited for mice droppings in kitchens
March Food Establishment Inspections
SUBWAY (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 3/3/23
Priority Items:
Slimy build-up on ice chute of soda machine
Core Items:
None observed
KING CITY R-I SCHOOL (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 3/3/23
Priority Items:
Date mark missing
Mice droppings seen
Core Items:
None observed
UNION STAR SCHOOL (UNION STAR) – Routine Inspection 3/14/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
None observed
DOLLAR GENERAL (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 3/14/23
Priority Items:
Improper storage of toxic items for retail sale
Core Items:
Water fountains are dirty
STEWARTSVILLE SCHOOL (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 3/14/23
Priority Items:
Improper storage of medications
Core Items:
Thermometer is inaccurate
Thermometer is missing
Case of food being stored on floor
OSBORN R-0 SCHOOL (OSBORN) – Routine Inspection 3/14/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Dumpster lids are open
VIRINIA E GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 3/17/23
Priority Items:
Little or no sanitizer at ware washing machine
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open
Unlabeled container of common food ingredient
Vent hood is dusty
Hole in wall
ALBANY MIDDLE SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 3/17/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Stained ceiling tiles in storage rooms
Door seal on walk-in freezer is broken
Excessive freezer frost build-up inside walk-in freezer
Ceiling tiles missing
Unshielded bulbs
THE DUSTY COWGIRL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 3/21/23
Priority Items:
Baffle inside ice machine is dirty
Can opener is dirty
Hand sink is broken/cracked
Core Items:
Handle is missing on reach-in
Cracked floor tiles
Stained ceiling tiles
Holes in ceiling tiles
WORTH COUNTY R-III SCHOOL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 3/21/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Thermometer missing
MAYSVILLE MARKET (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 3/24/23
Priority Items:
Improper storage of toxics for retail sale
Core Items:
Damaged and missing ceiling tiles
Food being stored on floor
Fan guards inside reach-in are dirty
MAYSVILLE R-I SCHOOL (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 3/24/23
Priority Items:
Mice droppings seen
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open
Thermometer missing
Lid of ice cooler is dirty
GAMBINO’S PIZZA (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 3/29/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Excessive food debris on shelving and cart
Vent hood grates are dirty
Inside prep table is dirty
Ceiling tiles sagging
Food debris on lower shelf of prep table with clean dishes
Fan guards inside walk-in cooler are dirty
STANBERRY R-2 SCHOOL (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 3/29/23
Priority Item:
Improper storage of toxics
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open
Ceiling tile missing
Exhaust fan in dishwashing room is excessively dirty
BURGER KING (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 3/30/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Thermometer missing from reach-in
Stained ceiling tile in dining area
Dumpster lids open
Hand sink is dirty
SONIC (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 3/30/23
Priority Items:
Prep cooler not maintaining temp of 41°F or below
All equipment in kitchen is dirty
Core Items:
Hand sinks are dirty
Excessive food debris on floor in kitchen
Inside and outside reach-in coolers are dirty
Case of food being stored on floor
Toilet is dirty
Floor in restroom is dirty
Dumpster lids are open
Excessive litter in dumpster enclosure
MACK BROS BBQ (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 3/30/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
No test kit for sanitizer