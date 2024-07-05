The Municipal Band honors the Leibrandt family

The Municipal Band, which plays every Thursday at McCorkle Park hosted its annual patriotic concert before the Fourth of July celebrating their 158th year, pride of the community, as well as honoring Charles “C.A.” Leibrandt and Phyllis Leibrandt as well as the Leibrandt family. C.A (94) and Phyllis (90) passed away on June 17 and June 13. They were married on September 8, 1956, and passing away so close together was proof of their true love.

In honor of C.A., and Phyllis, the Leibrandt family, along with Boy Scout Troop 87, served food to everyone attending the patriotic concert, accepting good will donations. The Leibrandt family matched the donations received, to set up a Camp Geiger Scholarship fund to make sure area scouts have a chance to attend summer camp. Like their son Steve, Phyllis and C.A. were lifelong supporters of Boy Scouts.