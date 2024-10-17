MY EXPERIENCE WITH BREAST CANCER

MY PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH BREAST CANCER

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

My Mom was German, Dutch and Portuguese, her grandmother’s name was Viera and her maiden name was Hysler.

Her family emigrated to the United States in the 1870’s, and helped form a significant Portuguese enclave in Springfield, Illinois. Her father, Miller Hysler was involved at Sangamo Electric as a foreman for nearly forty years.

Mom was born in 1920, went to high school at Feitschens High School, long since closed, and in 1937, went to Western Illinois University, an almost unheard of thing for young women at the time.

She attended college on her own dime, took off a year and worked as a waitress at the world famous Dew Chili Parlor in Springfield, an iconic restaurant that made a short return to Springfield in the 2010’s.

Whether 1940 or 2010, it was the best chili I ever ate.

In 1941, Mom went to the doctor and was diagnosed with uterine cancer, and underwent a hysterectomy making her unable to have children. She worked for the government on classified radar development at Sangamon Electric for two years during World War II, then, having completed her teaching degree at Western, went into teaching…Decatur, Illinois, and Ft. Knox, Kentucky were her early teaching stops before becoming an adjunct professor at Northwest Missouri State University, where she taught modern dance in the physical education department.

It was there that she met my Dad, Chase McLaughlin, a newspaper editor in Grant City. They married in 1956, and while Dad knew they could not have natural children, they were undaunted.

They adopted me in December of 1959.

Wrangling me was a full-time job for 9-years, when she took a Biology teaching position at Humboldt High School in north central Iowa, where Dad owned the Humboldt Newspapers.

Having narrowly avoiding death in 1966 in a roll-over accident in an accursed 1966 Chevy Corvair, Mom underwent a routine mammogram in the summer of 1969 after feeling a lump in her left breast.

It turned out to be Stage Three breast cancer. Mom didn’t drink, hadn’t smoked since her twenties, and we were a traditional meat and potatoes fare family.

My father was one of the most “squared away” people I ever knew, but when Dad told me that Mom was going to the hospital for surgery, he did so in taking me to Grant City to hang out for a week with my aunt and uncle and Ordo, their Golden Retriever and my best friend.

It dawned on me as a nine year old, four days into the visit that the last time I’d enjoyed such an extended time with my aunt and uncle was four years earlier when my grandfather had gone into surgery, suffered a heart attack on the table, and never returned home.

When my Aunt Billie called me into the living room with my Uncle Veryl, they told me that Mom had successfully undergone the surgery. I exhaled.

But I had no idea until my Dad, in taking me back home told me, “Mark, we almost lost her.”, his voice cracking and breaking, something I had only seen once before…On June 6, 1968 when Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in Los Angeles.

Mom would undergo chemo and radiation, wear a wig as she lost her hair, but it wasn’t until she turned just so four or five months later wearing a sun dress that I noticed the jagged scar that characterized a radical mastectomy.

She beat it. She beat it with a stick, actually.

She would undergo surgeries for cervical, oral and throat cancer over the next thirty years, but in the end, through good diet, exercise, a great relationship with her doctors, and a just plain “slow and steady wins the race” attitude, Mom survived until July 19, 2019, 78-years after her first surgery for cancer, and in the end, an infection that went septic was what stilled the heart of one of the toughest, most formidable women I ever knew.

Times, treatments and protocols are so much different today than they were then. Surgery today is more surgery than butchery, and many women with genetic disposition to breast cancer actually decide to have mastectomies ahead of the cancer diagnosis. Lumpectomies make it possible to isolate the cancer and remove it without the horrid damage to surrounding tissues.

As a kid, I didn’t understand much of what was going on., In the years since, I have been in a classroom or counselor’s office more than a dozen times when a student came in the room, closed the door behind them and broke down completely at the news that their mother, or another loved one had been diagnosed.

In almost every case, the kids reached down deep to become a support to their loved one, in some cases a caretaker. In all cases, there for the duration.

I have lost classmates to breast cancer. Five teaching colleagues. A sister that I didn’t meet until learning of biological siblings ten years ago. My biological mother died of cancer, my grandmother did as well.

It’s an insidious, nondiscriminating disease where cells suddenly begin to mutate and grow out of control. And often, when it is discovered, it is too late.

Breast cancer in 2024 is far more treatable and survivable than it was in 1969. While medicine and science have succeeded in reduction, remission and cancer-free people in growing degrees, the disease is still an existential threat to the person suffering with it.

I had fifty extra years with my Mom because of skilled and talented doctors, nurses, lab techs and researchers.

I’m grateful for that. So many of us walking the planet today have been touched by this disease in a very poignant and personal way.

Cancer sucks. I pray that researchers find the cure to cancer. Any contribution made to Breast Cancer research is one more dollar in the direction of removing this disease from the world.

In the meantime, we’ll pray for those affected, and for those afflicted. May God take them in the palm of his hand.