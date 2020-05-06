National Nurses Week May 6-12

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-7T2CHyMzU&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR...

Nurses week 2020 is a special week dedicated to honor the contributions nursing and nurses bring to our world.

National Nurses Week is May 6th through the 12th. National Nurses Day is celebrated on May 6th and ends on Florence Nightingale's birthday May 12. Nightingale was a British social reformer and statistician that lived from 1820 till 1910. Known for making rounds with a lamp to check on wounded soldiers at night she became a founder of modern nursing.

Nurses: A Voice to Lead -Nursing the World to Health is the theme for Nurses Week 2020. Since 1971, International Council of Nurses has spearheaded the event.

This year it also happens to be the ICN's 120th Anniversary.

During this pandemic there can be no doubt that a nurses role is important to our society.

Don't forget to say a thank you to a nurse for all they do, they are the lifeblood of our medical community .

Video Link below -Cameron Veterans Commission youtube video - A celebration salute to Nurses Day 2020 from the Cameron Veterans Home.

