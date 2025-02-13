NCMC Savannah campus President named Citizen of the Year

CLARENCE GREEN HONORED AT GREAT NORTHWEST DAY

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Community leaders from Northwest Missouri gathered Feb. 4 and 5 in Jefferson City to educate statewide legislators on Northwest Missouri and discuss the region’s legislative priorities, as they have done for more than 20 years as a part of Great Northwest Day at the Capitol.

The event includes representatives from 19 counties. The group is introduced to the Senate and House, spends time visiting with legislators and gathers to celebrate all things good in the “Great Northwest” in an evening event open to legislators and their staff members.

Clarence Green received the second Northwest Missouri Citizen of the Year Award at the Great Northwest Evening Reception, sponsored by Touchstone Energy Cooperative, Inc., on Feb. 4.

Clarence Green’s journey while living in Northwest Missouri has been significant and fun, giving him many experiences across a vast landscape. Clarence brings over 30 years of professional experience, having served as a university president, vice president of culture, vice president of human resources, vice president of inclusion, police chief, public safety officer, and currently as the Dean/Director of the Savannah Campus for North Central Missouri College.

Clarence has a commitment to being of service. He serves and has served in Maryville Ten Squared Men, Maryville Rotary International, Andrew County Rotary International, the local NAACP Branch 4085, MOSAIC Life Foundation Board, B-MEN, Santa Cops, Men’s Forum, Optimist Club, United States Attorney General of the Western District Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee, Regional Mental Health Task Force, USA Boxing official and as a St. Francis Foundation Gala Host and Ambassador.

A passion of Clarence’s is serving today’s youth as well as boxing. This passion led him to become a co-owner of Metro Boxing Gym that was in St. Joseph, Mo. He traveled the country with boxers from Buchanan, Andrew, and Nodaway counties, providing them with many opportunities to see and experience parts of the world that they may never have experienced.

He has been recognized for his service across Northwest Missouri. He has an extensive list of honors, but we will name a few of his top accolades. Minority Access National Role Model, Ingram’s Magazine’s “Top 50 Missourians You Should Know,” Savannah, Mo., Chamber Volunteer of the Year, Maryville Missouri Key to the City, Maryville Missouri Chamber Fred Von Barren Citizen of the Year, Elks Lodge #760 Citizen of the Year, Phi Beta Sigma Inc. George Washington Carver Humanitarian of the Year, the Kansas City Northland Chamber Excellence in Higher Education, and the University of Missouri Extension Leaders Honor Roll.

Something most folks would not know about Clarence, he was inducted into the 2003 Hall of Fame class for the American Rabbit Hound Association Progressive Pack Beaglers.

Clarence received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwest Missouri State University and his doctoral degree from the University of Missouri.

“I am blown away to be recognized as the Northwest Missouri Citizen of the Year,” Clarence said. “I work every day to live my life by approaching everything with an enormous amount of curiosity and humility, while knowing that we are all built to serve, thus seeking out ways to serve others and communities.”

The Northwest Missouri Citizen of the Year Award is nominated by peers and selected by the Great Northwest Day Steering Committee. For more information on Great Northwest Day, visit https://www.greatnorthwestday.com/

Pictured: Crystal Narr, GNW Chair, Chillicothe Chamber; Joe Hegeman, GNW Co-Chair, United Fiber; Clarence Green, NW Missouri Citizen of the Year, NCMC; Pat Walter, United Electric; Megan Taul, Grundy Electric Cooperative, Inc.