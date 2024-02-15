Nearly a dozen Bald Eagles spotted in Cameron

This writer has spotted 11 Bald Eagles in the Cameron area since early December. On one occasion an eagle was spotted on the carcass of a vehicle-killed raccoon less than 100 feet from our home. We observed it for about 5 minutes before it was frightened away by a passing car. It was a majestic site.

These birds likely were passing through this area, perhaps traversing between Loess Bluffs Wildlife Area and Swan Lake. They come to these areas in the winter months in order to prey on sick or wounded ducks and geese.

Seeing them feeding on carrion is not an unusual sight, since carrion accounts for a large portion of their diet. They will also steal food from other birds or small predators. They are, however, quite adept at snatching fish from a stream or lake. Years ago, I was fortunate enough to see that happen in a lake near Junction City, Kansas (Fort Riley area). It was while driving on a secondary road between Junction City and Manhattan, KS. It was not far away and I watched it swoop down and snatch a small fish and fly away. It is said that bald eagles can spot a fish near the surface from a distance of one mile.

As readers know, the bald eagle is our national bird, and has been so since 1782. Benjamin Franklin objected due to the fact eagles often feed on stolen food. He preferred the Wild Turkey as our national emblem. Nothing against Franklin, but the eagle seems more fitting. The bald eagle has long been a spiritual symbol for Native Americans.

Adult bald eagles, male and female, share a white (feathered) head and a white tail. The head is not actually bald. Juvenile birds under 4 years of age lack the white head and tail. An adult eagle has a wingspan of seven feet or a little longer. They have been reported soaring at 10,000 feet.

An adult mating pair often uses the same nest year after year and the nests can be huge. One nest in Ohio blew down during a wind storm and was estimated to weigh over 2 tons. A previously tagged bald eagle killed when struck by a car was recorded to be 38 years old.

Most of the eagles will soon be leaving our area, although there are a few who nest in Missouri. Spotting eagles means keeping an eye on the sky. They have a dark chocolate body and soar similar to the familiar turkey vultures who have now gone south. The white head and tail are distinctive.