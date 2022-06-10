New $4.7 million Cameron Aquatic Center now open

An effort more than a decade in the making came to an end following last Saturday’s grand opening of the $4.7 million Cameron Aquatic Center.

Following a ribbon cutting by the Cameron Park Board, residents dove into the pool for the first time since the Cameron Municipal Pool closed in September of 2020, and remained closed for the next 18 months as construction on the Cameron Aquatic Center got underway.

“I’m very excited and ready to go swimming. I won’t say we’re completely past [construction] yet. We’re working through the last of cosmetic projects right now, but it’s been a long time coming. Last year, there was no pool. The year before, there were the COVID rules. Everybody is ready for the new pool to open and get going this summer. It’s an exciting time for Cameron right now,” Cameron Park Board President Matt Arndt said.