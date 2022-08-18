New attraction hopes to draw unique crowd to arts festival

Following their recent relocation, 3rd Street Fusion hopes to showcase their newly renovated building to the public September 17 as part of the seventh annual Cameron Area Arts Festival.

“Crossroads Marble Mania” is an exhibit featuring displays of handmade marble making, vintage marble machine displays and the sale of rare and antique marbles.

The event will operate in conjunction with the Cameron Area Arts Festival showcasing the works of various artists on display along with street dancing, sidewalk chalk, craft make and take events and various demonstrations throughout the day.

“It’s always been a passion of ours to host an event like that. The biggest challenge is to get marble makers from around the United States to commit to coming. Now that we have 14 or 15 marble markers coming, we’re trying to attract collectors,” said Kevin Krentz, who owns 3rd Street Fusion along with his wife Linda.