New bleachers, court coming to CHS

Cameron High School sports fans may have plenty to look forward to next school year, after the Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education approved a renovation package totaling $383,617.

The package includes replacement of the gym bleachers at Kevin Nichols Court, inside the CHS gymnasium, as well as a complete replacement of the gym floor, which has been in operation since the school opened.

“That floor that is currently in there is the original floor. It’s been there since 1964 or 1965, so from the bleachers it probably looks fine but underneath it’s starting to deteriorate. A long time ago, there was actually termite damage on the north end of it,” Robinson said.

Along with previous termite damage, Robinson also noted multiple “dead spots” on the court, dislodged floorboards and provide a bit more cushion than the current floor, which Robinson equated to concrete. As part of the renovation package approved Tuesday, $176,650 will go to replacing the floor. The remaining $206,967 will go to replacing the bleachers, which Robinson said will have an all-black design and higher profile than the current bleachers.

“Our bleachers have been cantankerous in the last year. I’ve said it before, we’re probably on our last leg with those, but we’re probably less than our last leg. We’re really at the point where any time we pull them out right now, we may never get them back in,” Robinson said. “… About a year ago, we had to spend a couple of thousand dollars having this company – Heartland Seating – come up and do a bunch of work in case we had to have graduation, which last summer we had graduation in the gym, just so we could pull them out.”

Robinson expects work on the replacing the gym floor and bleachers to begin this summer. He estimated the project could take as long as six weeks, potentially forcing volleyball games to briefly relocate to the Cameron Veterans Middle School.

“It’s going to be pushing it (to open) the first part of the season. With volleyball, it will probably have to start in the gym at the middle school or intermediate … It will probably be (under construction) up to that last part of August,” Robinson said.