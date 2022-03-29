Home / News / New city park named Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville

New city park named Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville

Tue, 03/29/2022 - 5:05am admin

The new Cameron city park has a name - Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville - following a vote by the Cameron Park Board last Thursday. 

The new moniker came after a lengthy discussion during the board's March meeting, requesting shortening the name from Cameron Community Park and Sport Complex at Old Somerville in order to maintain a sense of brevity.

"In my mind, at Old Somerville actually calls more attention to Somerville the place, as opposed to just a generic name we come up with. That being said, I know it was part of long ago, early on in discussion of park names there was talk we need to include Cameron in the name," said Matt Arndt, park board president. "I have done a lot of searching at other town's parks and you will not find a town that has their name in the park. It's almost universally not the case. The same can be said about sports complex. I guarantee you, if you search for baseball fields, it won't show up ... I don't necessarily think we need, and sports complex. If you wanted to shorten it, then that would be the first place I would shorten it."

