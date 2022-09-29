New performing arts center to open after Christmas, host MEC arts festival

Following months of anticipation, Cameron R-1 School District Supt. Matt Robinson announced a timetable for the opening of the new Cameron High School Performing Arts Center.

During last Wednesday’s Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education meeting, Robinson said the opening of the new performing arts center would come sometime in early 2023 with contractors not expecting to receive the seats and stage curtains until after Christmas.

“One thing we really got behind on was the performing arts (center). It’s looking like it’s probably going to be January … We were hopeful for Thanksgiving, Christmas, maybe get some Christmas concerts, but at this point we’re scheduled to get our seats and stage curtains there after Christmas,” Robinson said.