New VA clinic set to open Monday

Area veterans will have a new option for treatment starting Monday with the opening of the new VA clinic in Cameron.

According to a press release by the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Clinic, the 7,500 SF Cameron VA clinic, located at 311 Little Brick Road, will support more than 1,000 area Veterans and was designed and built to improve all aspects of the healthcare experience.

"We created a robust healthcare facility that includes rooms dedicated to telehealth, specialty care and laboratory services,” KCVA Medical Center Director, David Isaacks said. “This new VA clinic will improve access to care, reduce the need to travel to the main KCVA hospital, and improve the overall Veteran experience and healthcare outcomes.”

The project was awarded in September 2019, and with the efforts of BNB Design and Highland Development, the 14-month construction project was completed on time and within budget. Last April, Economic Development of Cameron Consultant Terry Rumery announced the city averted plans to move the V.A. clinic from the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

“When we started dealing with that thing, the competition wasn’t just to remain in Cameron. That was their number one choice, but it wasn’t a necessity. There are two other communities to the south that were very, very much trying to get that project. That a good thing,” Rumery said.

Rumery added the group behind the project originally sought an alternative location, but turned it down.

“About three years ago, Kent Osborn and I visited with the V.A. clinic and we were informed they were looking at expanding the clinic and then the V.A. Hall would take over the space the presently have,” Rumery said. “It’s been an ongoing thing for well over two years, almost three … They have decided on a second location they had wanted and turned it down. That area is towards the highway, on the west side by [Advance Auto Parts]. They will go in that spot and they have awarded that contract. This city has the plans.”

According to the. KCVA press release, this new facility provides the space needed to enable the best care possible for KCVA’s Veterans.

“This new clinic is just the latest enhancement to our healthcare system,” said Isaacks. “All the improvements and additions we have completed are designed with one main goal – to better serve Veterans in Kansas City and the surrounding communities. We are continuously looking for ways to make our healthcare system more accessible while expanding the services we can offer.”