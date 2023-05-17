Newly seated council splits on affordable housing request

The newly seated Cameron City Council saw its first fissure after splitting 3-2 on whether to support a “workforce housing” project behind Walmart on 69 Highway.

The project, presented by Economic Development of Cameron Vice Chairman Dan Earley and Developer Pete Ramsel, hopes to create an affordable living area for lower to middle income residents and funded by the sale of tax credits to individuals and investors.

“Tax credits are what makes this affordable. Instead of putting a lot of debt on this property, you sell tax credits to raise the equity from private investors, and put that money into the project,” said Ramsel, who presented a similar plan in 2019 that did not receive council support. “… This is the second time we proposed on this site. Dan and I really got excited about this site a couple of years ago. In prior applications, we had some neighborhood opposition. That has really been the opposition because people didn’t want affordable housing next to their subdivisions or their homes. This site seems to solve all of those issues.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.