Home / Home

NEWSIES MADE THE PAPES!!!

Tue, 11/19/2024 - 11:40am admin

Newsies Made the Papes!

The CHS Drama Department wishes to extend a big "Thank You" to the Cameron Newspapers for generously donating the AMAZING playbills for their presentation of Disney's NEWSIES The Broadway Musical last weekend! It was a phenomenal show filled with singing, dancing, and "seizing the day," and it will now be forever enshrined in Cameron Newspaper history! Great work directors, actors, techies, choreographers, orchestra, families, guest star Mr. Ellis, newsboys doing back flips, and everyone who supported the show and the arts! That's a wrap! 

#DragonProud

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media