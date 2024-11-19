Newsies Made the Papes!

The CHS Drama Department wishes to extend a big "Thank You" to the Cameron Newspapers for generously donating the AMAZING playbills for their presentation of Disney's NEWSIES The Broadway Musical last weekend! It was a phenomenal show filled with singing, dancing, and "seizing the day," and it will now be forever enshrined in Cameron Newspaper history! Great work directors, actors, techies, choreographers, orchestra, families, guest star Mr. Ellis, newsboys doing back flips, and everyone who supported the show and the arts! That's a wrap!

#DragonProud