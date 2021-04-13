Home / Home
Magician Lance Rich helps assistant Amy Nichols out of a box during a trick Saturday night during ‘A Night in Tuscany’ inside the Cameron Old School.

A Night in Tuscany

Tue, 04/13/2021 - 1:21pm admin
Hundreds help Old School get ADA compliant
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron Old School inched closer to bringing itself to Americans with Disabilities Act compliant following last Saturday’s ‘A Night in Tuscany’ fundraiser.

Although still tallying the total funds raised last Saturday, Cameron Old School Director Denise Maddex said she was elated by the turnout, which she hopes will put the facility a little closer to bringing its myriad of services to all Cameron residents.

“As of now, handicap accessibility is the goal. Some people don’t realize the building is here. The school is here,” Maddex said. “They have no idea what we do here. They have no idea we have 11 businesses and services in this building. They have no idea we have events here. They’ve lived here a long time and they don’t have a clue.”

