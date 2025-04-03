No Tax Increase Bond Issue before the voters Tuesday

Cameron --- The Cameron R-I School District has put forward Proposition B.E.S.T. to the voters to seek a “No-Tax Increase” Bond Issue for capital improvements across the district, with an $8 million dollar price tag.

Major components of the Bond Issue are aimed at the demolition of the existing South Wing of the High School, built in 1964, and the construction of a two-story wing adjacent to the existing Library, and Counseling Center.

Dr. Matt Robinson, Cameron R-I Superintendent, says the construction will take place while leaving the existing south wing intact until it is ready to move.

New classrooms, built to 2025 standards are intended because “more space is needed as we’ve added more kids, and bigger kids” to make the classrooms more functional.”

Major roof construction would be aimed at replacing the roof at Parkview Elementary, which has not had any building repairs since 2005.

“We’re approaching the end of the functional life of the roof, this really has to be done.” Robinson said. ” It’s a lot easier to do an entire roof than just bits and pieces of a roof.”

Robinson indicated that current HVAC units on the South Ewing roof are nearing that 20-year life expectancy mark as well, noting that when the North Wing was demolished in 2014, component parts from similar HVAC units were kept as scavenged parts the school could use for repairs.

The $8-million dollar bond represents 72% of the available money that could be borrowed (up to $ 11 million” and represents built-in “equity” on paying off the previous bonds.

Robinson says the repairs and renovations total about $ 7 million of the requested $ 8 million amount, with the extra to be aimed at possible renovation of the District maintenance shed, and to cover any expected change orders or unanticipated work that might emerge as builders dig into the existing sixty-year-old infrastructure of the current building.

The “No tax increase” element of the Bond Issue, 0.990 on every $100 of assessed property valuation will remain in place, and even if not passed, will continue in place to continue paying debt service on the existing debt.

There’s a lot of discussion in the community over the Bond Issue with anti-tax sentiment the source of much discussion on social media and in the coffee shops.

While assuming more debt is never high on anyone’s list of favorite things to do, reports have emerged about the condition of wall panels, their lack of energy efficiency, and even some concerns of environmental hazards due to the presence of mold and other allergens in the existing building.

Many of those individuals are not predisposed to support the measure and grudgingly admit that the repairs have to be done.

The vote goes to the public in Municipal Elections Tuesday, April 8. The measure must pass with an excess of 57% of participating voters to be implemented. The last Bond Issue reported more than 70% voter approval.

For a video presentation from Dr. Robinson on specifics, readers can go elsewhere at www.mycameronnews.com to hear the specifics from the Superintendent.