No timeline for city hall repairs

Cameron City Hall will require significant work on its exterior, following the conclusion of an engineer’s report.

During the most recent Cameron Planning and Zoning meeting, Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes announced brick along the City Hall’s eastern wall broke loose from the foundation.

“The engineers have been out to city hall to look at the façade on the front of the building. There is some movement on the bricks,” Wymes said.

Shortly before Wymes’ announcement, contractors braced the brick façade and placed caution tape around the area in the event of a collapse. While presenting the findings to the Commissioners, Wymes did not give a timeline for when repairs would get underway.

“When they came out to do some more measurements, the found out the foundation had not shifted, but the bricks had shifted and that raised a red flag. They did another test, and cut out a sample area in front of city hall, to see if the bricks are actually pinned to the ledge. They found out they are not, so the engineer ordered them to brace up the bricks until we could get further action,” Wymes said.