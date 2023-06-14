NW Missouri Patriot Ride donates $52,000 to local vets

The highlight of Tuesday’s meeting of the Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League was the donation of over $ 52,000 raised during the recent Northwest Missouri Patriot Ride in Cameron.

This year marked the 5th year of the annual Patriot Ride and marked the highest dollar total recorded for the event.

The event, which is kicked off at the Cameron Veterans Home, contained more than 350 participants which constituted the largest procession of vehicles in Cameron history. Riders who participated came not just from Missouri, but Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska. One group came from the St. Louis area. This year there were over 100 volunteers and sponsors.

Funds raised by this event helps fund many of the “fun” activities at the Veterans Home sponsored by the Veterans Assistance League. They also assist in providing van service which transports veterans to various locations such as medical appointments. These services and events add much to the quality of life for these residents who sacrificed so much for our nation.

Staging for the event was a major concern, but CP Excavating stepped forward and provided sufficient space. Donors funded the food which was supplied by Robyn’s Restaurant.

This annual event has been spearheaded since inception by Jim and Amy Ford who maintain the Facebook Page titled “Northwest Missouri UTV Patriot Riders”. Following this page will keep people advised of activities. An article in “Rural Missouri” highlighted the event and drew in more participants and sponsors.

The NW Patriot Riders is a “group of rural folks that work hard so they can play hard”. They “believe in God, Family, and Community...”

Plans are already underway for next year’s event. Much income is derived from the accompanying auction and they already have the donation of a quilt and a hand-crafted fire pit. Hopes are that next year’s event will be even larger.

Jim Ford works for the city of Cameron, while Amy operates the local Farm Bureau Insurance Agency. Anyone seeking more information can visit the Facebook page or contact Jim or Amy or a member of the Veterans Assistance League.