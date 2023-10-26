Odor concerns cast doubt on first outdoor cannabis grow operation in Cameron

A request for construction of an outdoor marijuana grow operation hit a significant hurdle after multiple members of the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission expressed concerns regarding the project.

Citing ongoing issues regarding the smell surrounding the indoor grown operation managed by Bloom Medicinals, LLC - Cameron’s only cannabis dispensary and manufacturer - a majority of the commissioners seemed primed to reject the project if an official proposal were to come before the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission.

“I don’t care if it’s tomatoes, marijuana, cucumbers ... The smell out there is - no - I will never vote for an outdoor grow based on the smell. It’s just something about a normal person, and I realize I might not be normal, but when I go out to businesses around that I found that smell to be extremely offensive,” Cameron Planning and Zoning Commissioner Debbie Han said.

The outdoor grow operation would be an extension of the current grow facility, formerly the Eagan’s Home Furniture building. Located just a few hundred yards from Crossroads Correctional Center, a maximum-security prison, Bloom Medicinals opened in 2021, originally exclusively serving medical marijuana patients, and used the former Eagan’s Furniture building to grow their line of products - Field Trip - with hopes to expand to producing products for cannabis retailers throughout the Show Me State. In 2021, in compliance with a voter approved change to the Missouri Constitution, Bloom began offering recreational marijuana sales. With Cameron being the first stop heading south on I-35, and the Bloom Medicinals parking lot littered with out-of-state license plates from Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas, Cameron seems to have an emerging green tourism market.

“I don’t like it in front of the building, even if I were to consider (the proposal). Being in front of the building does not interest me at all,” Cameron P&Z President Mike O’Donnell said. “... I don’t agree (placing the grow operation) in front. I don’t approve putting green beans in the front yard either. I just don’t think that’s the right spot to do it. If you think about it, you don’t put your garden in the front yard.”