Official unveils $875,000 amphitheater concept

The Cameron City Council received their first look at a concept drawing of the proposed $875,000 amphitheater set for construction inside the soon-to-be named city park.

Economic Development of Cameron official Mark Garges presented the first rendering of the proposed amphitheater to city council while requesting support of a grant Monday night.

“We have to have a local government certification in the [Neighborhood Assistance Program] grant, which basically says the council is in support of this idea ... This is just the first step in a couple of NAP grants we’re going to be doing,” Garges said.