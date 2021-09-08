Home / Home
Shown here is an early concept image of the future $875,000 Cameron Amphitheater presented to the Cameron City Council Tuesday. The new amphitheater will be located in the soon to be named Cameron city park.

Official unveils $875,000 amphitheater concept

Wed, 09/08/2021 - 11:20am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron City Council received their first look at a concept drawing of the proposed $875,000 amphitheater set for construction inside the soon-to-be named city park.

Economic Development of Cameron official Mark Garges presented the first rendering of the proposed amphitheater to city council while requesting support of a grant Monday night.

“We have to have a local government certification in the [Neighborhood Assistance Program] grant, which basically says the council is in support of this idea ... This is just the first step in a couple of NAP grants we’re going to be doing,” Garges said. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

