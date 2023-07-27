Officials outline plan for keeping pedestrians safe around dangerous building in downtown

A safety barrier will soon surround another downtown Cameron building.

During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes outlined plans for the building as the city seeks to declare it a dangerous building with city officials doubting the structural integrity of its central support wall.

“We put temporary fencing around that building. We’re going through the process. We evacuated the tenant out of that building. We took emergency bids to build a wood barrier around the building,” Wymes said. “One of the bids we received was $16,000. The other was $32,000. That’s a smaller footprint than the one we have there around the other Third Street buildings.”

Wymes also suggested a cost saving measure in renting a chain-link fence, which would serve the city for a six-month period as the city seeks to find a resolution for the beleaguered structure. Last month, the city began pursuing classifying the building at the 100 block of Third Street as a dangerous structure. If approved, then it will be the second time in as many years the city made a dangerous building declaration with the previous one coming in 2021, when the city declared a building on the 200 block - the former Leibrandt Jewelry Store - as a dangerous structure. Although the Old School of Cameron Historic Preservation Society stepped up to save the 200-block building, no third-party has made any indication they would pursue saving the 100-block building.

“We’re not going to prolong the situation. We’re going to move as quickly as possible,” Wymes said.

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, during the June Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Wymes announced city officials deemed a building at 112 Third Street an unsafe structure. While speaking to the Commission, Wymes said structural concerns began long before his tenure. A recent shift to the south wall, which supports much of the structure, forced the city to take immediate action.

“There has been a lot of concern about public safety, walking up and down the street. The building is occupied by an individual. There has been some displacement, some movement in the south wall,” Wymes said.

Wymes recommended barricading the structure, similar to a three-building structure at the 200 block of Third Street that remains standing after city officials declared a dangerous structure in 2021. Wymes added the city will work with Farmers State Bank to notify surrounding business owners about barricading the building in the near future in order to prevent injury or property damage in the event of a collapse.

“They have some similarities, as far as what’s going on. These other buildings (at Third Street), we have some individuals trying to come up with a plan to save those buildings. There has been some more displacement with those buildings and they engaged their engineer for a second opinion on those buildings. I have not officially heard what that second option is, but I would be very concerned about the condition of those buildings,” Wymes said.

Councilwoman Gina Reed, who also attended the meeting and serves on the Cameron Missouri Main Street overseeing board that works to promote downtown businesses and events, said the 100-block building and the 200-block building greatly differ. While the 200-block building, formerly owned by former State Rep. J. Eggleston, has significant structural damage, but not to a supporting wall and those poses little risk from the potential of collapse. Since taking ownership of the building in 2021, the Old School of Cameron Historic Preservation Society worked to raise funds to save the 200-block building and bring the Old School of Cameron to ADA compliance. Although not releasing a final fundraising total after last week’s Old School of Cameron Hot Air Affair hot air balloon festival, last year’s event raised more than $10,000.

“They talked to their engineer … [The recent collapse to the 200-block building’s north wall] is not in danger of collapsing the entire building. It’s not a supporting wall. That will go back on the alley. The [100-block building] will go back on the alley, but that’s the difference in the two buildings. The building at 112 E. Third, the owner refuses to do anything, and the other building - they’ve been donated - but they have owners that are actively pursuing work (on) the buildings,” Reed said.

Wymes said the city will likely incur the cost of demolishing the building, after its owner indicated to him he did not have the funds for the project. Referencing the 2020 demolition of the historic Chestnut Arms building, Wymes said the city is in a no-win situation, even if it puts a lean on the land after the demolition.

“That’s a huge financial burden on the city to do this. The teardown is the cheap part. The expensive part is shoring up the (shared) wall. The expensive part is what hazardous materials are in there that have to be overcome in order for this building to be torn down,” Cameron Planning and Zoning President Mike O’Donnell said.