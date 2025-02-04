THE OLD BALL COACH: Chiefs 38-Eagles 35

THE OLD BALL COACH

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor

Citizen-Observer

CHIEFS CAN MAKE HISTORY; MAKE SURE THE FIX IS IN WITH THE REFS

Did you read that headline back to yourself?

Is that the dumbest thing you have ever heard?

The Kansas City Chiefs sit 17-2, have won ugly a lot with dinks, and doinks and physically impossible passes and catches. DC Steve Spagnola’s defense makes you think they can’t defend anybody, then go all Iowa Hawkeyes on a play here or there to seal wins.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a great opponent, picking up Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants, and he’s been a game changer for the Eagles in the way Derrick Henry was for the Baltimore Ravens this year.

The “experts” have tried to make the case in both the college and pro game that the running back position is becoming nearly extinct in an environment where Air-Raid quarterbacks sling the ball all over the yard.

I don’t know how to tell you this, but outside zone blocking, patient runners who wait for seams to open, can make people miss and get to the second and third levels of defenses geared towards the passing attack can put together epic performances and daylight all the way to the end zone.

So here we go … A sharp quarterback in Jalen Hurts, a transformational runner in Barkley and a really tough defense, including “my boy”, Eagles corner Cooper DeJean, who scored the pancake stick of the year against the Ravens in lifting Henry off the ground and driving him into the turf.

That was a “wow”.

There’s talk about Patrick Mahomes nursing a gimpy ankle, Travis Kelce perhaps taking a knee to Taylor Swift after the game and making it official, and internet trolls who want to make the Chiefs the villains of the league.

I really didn’t pay a lot of attention to all the drivel about Mahomes being protected by officials with quick flags and targeting reviews if an opposing defender sneezed on him. Every win, however improbable, brought calls of favoritism towards the Chiefs.

I didn’t see it, don’t see it, and believe this …If the New England Patriots were the Imperial Storm Troopers of Darth Belichick for all those years, the plot line doesn’t work for three very big reasons.

Bundlerooskie-Doo…

Great Googly Moogly

Give me those Nuggies…

You can’t hate Andy Reid. You can try, but he’s too damned funny, too real, and too comfortable in his own skin to be the arrogant son of a so and so that the Chiefs detractors want him to be.

I hate listening to guys talking about betting odds, over-unders and parleys. I know way more about that than I ever wanted to, and believe a lot of ever game story at the professional level is the betting lines going into the game.

I’ll do scratcher tickets once in awhile, but wouldn’t throw good money after bad on betting on football.

From a purely football standpoint, this game looks like it could go either way. If Barkley goes off, it could be tough. If the Chiefs trail 21-6 at halftime like they did against Tampa Bay a few years back, it might be tough.

Two weeks to prepare. A lot of film to watch. Everyone should be 90 to 100% healthy. So if all other things are equal, both teams play the perfect game, and it comes down to one play, and a timeout is called.

It’s Nick Sirianni vs. Andy Reid. Scar Face vs. Uncle Buck. Arguably the greatest coach of our generation, 13 years into building the greatest NFL dynasty of all time, against a guy who is a good young coach, but questionable on game strategies at times.

The greatest quarterback of our generation, regardless of mistakes, reckless plays or dropped passes on the other end.

He isn’t anointed and he isn’t entitled.

Patrick Mahomes is simply a one-percenter among one-percenters, and if a crazy play made falling into a faceplant is what it takes to win the game, Patrick will find a way.

Great teams playing a great game and succeeding wildly against the best …both ways will come down to one mistake, or one special, memorable, “Immaculate Reception” type play they’ll run on reels in Super Bowl CXX( That’s 120 for you guys who didn’t pay attention in Math class.

Chiefs 38, Eagles 35…

Three in a row, and perhaps the greatest accomplishment in the history of American sport.