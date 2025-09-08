Old Buildings, Collapses, and Quakes — Something to Consider

Missouri hasn’t been the epicenter of major seismic activity since 1811, when a 9.1 earthquake struck the New Madrid area, rerouted the Mississippi River, and rattled the entire Midwest. Though seismometers weren’t around then, experts believe it was the largest quake ever to hit the continental U.S.

We’re not California or the Pacific Rim, but we do feel the ripple effects. A 9.7 quake off Russia recently sent tsunami warnings across the Pacific, and tremors from a 6.0 in Oklahoma were felt here. Even a 3.5 centered in Platte City reached Northwest Missouri. Since 1970, six quakes between 2.0 and 3.5 have been recorded in the region.

Our schools still run earthquake drills. Sometimes, a small jolt wakes us, pets panic for no reason, and the quiet toll comes due on old structures. Buildings from the late 1800s and early 1900s creak, separate, and inch toward distress.

The Labor Day weekend collapse of the North Daviess R-III gymnasium—and the damage it caused to the adjoining century-old school building—has raised new questions. Ridgeway’s gym was condemned just days into the 2019 school year. The Jamesport Post Office, the Unionville collapse, and Grant City’s west-side block (which later burned in 2009) are reminders that time and stress wear down brick and mortar.

Are these failures simply age and neglect—or something deeper, tied to seismic activity?

Why old buildings are vulnerable

- Unreinforced masonry: Brick, stone, and clay tile crumble under seismic stress. Many historic Northwest Missouri buildings were built this way.

- Pre-code construction: Before modern building codes, structures lacked reinforcements and seismic ties.

- Hazardous details: Parapet walls, cornices, and chimneys can shear off during tremors, as seen in the 2025 Kansas City Family Dollar collapse.

The risk here

- Tremors happen: From Excelsior Springs quakes in 1961 to minor rumbles since, Northwest Missouri isn’t immune.

- Broad impacts: Mid-continent quakes travel farther than those in California. A major event elsewhere could still shake us.

- Weathered mortar: Decades of freeze, thaw, and water seepage weaken old brick, making it more vulnerable.

What can be done

Seismic retrofitting—reinforcing walls, securing loose masonry, anchoring cornices—can extend a building’s life and safety. But retrofits are expensive, and for historic structures, the goal often becomes reducing the deadliest risks rather than full-scale reinforcement.

Missouri’s shallow faults radiate energy outward instead of upward, spreading the shake farther. Our soil also liquefies under stress, turning solid ground into something like quicksand.

Owners of older buildings should consult engineers and inspectors, weigh the risks, and take small steps to shore up weaknesses. Even minor tremors can worsen hidden vulnerabilities.

Something to keep in mind. And as for Yellowstone’s restless supervolcano? We’ll save that science lesson for another time.