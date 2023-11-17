Old School announces new development in plan to save historic Third Street building

After postponing an update to the Cameron City Council for months due to a shakeup of the Old School of Cameron Historical Preservation Board, OSCHPB President Allen Reed provided provided regarding plans to save a building on Third Street that dates back to Cameron’s founding.

During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, Reed said

“I have made contact with a private investor, who may be interested in helping our organization with the efforts. We are in constant contact with the Community Development Director Tim Wymes, who was also recently elected to director of MoKan, and he’s been keeping us informed about grants that we are eligible for,” Reed said.

Reed said the Old School has a variety of fundraisers underway, recently hosting what he called a very successful gun show, and with those funds the Old School can use them as the required matching funds for certain grants. The Old School is also exploring loans that would allow them to renovate the building piece-by-piece instead of borrowing the funds in one-lump sum.

“We are diversifying our search, so to speak, as not to put all of our eggs in one basket. We’re very thankful for the opportunity we have to try and save these historic buildings and do not intend to squander it,” Reed said.

Reed made his statement after spending much of the day recovering from an unspecified medical condition, and was not available for questions from the council.

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, last April, portions of the 200-block building’s northside collasped, exposing the enterior of the second floor to weather as well as varmit. Since the collaspe, that side of the building continues to degrade, but then Cameron Building Inspector Greg Harris did not believe it would result in a collaspe similar to the Jamesport Post Office in 2020.

“I don’t see this tumbling out into the street or anything like a pancake collapse. It’s just not that way. It’s a small section,” Harris said.