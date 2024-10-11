OLD SCHOOL BOARD UNDER SCRUTINY FOR ALLEGED MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS

CAMERON—A series of bombshell accusations leveled against the Old School Historical Preservation Society of Cameron, and three board members of the organization formed an official consumer complaint to the Internal Revenue Service, and a copy to the Missouri Attorney General.

HPS Advisory Board Member Tobey McMullen filed a Tax-Exempt Organization Complaint with the the IRS, which reads:

“The secretary of the executive board Dan Cupersmith destroyed evidence of an employee embezzling over $1000.00, when asked he gave a false statement of no findings to the board. I have evidence of the employee accepting cash payments through a PayPal account and transferring the money into her personal account. The secretary, Mr. Cupersmith, and new vice president, Melissa Ott, pushed an illegal election that placed the accused employee back as a voting member of the board, and put her back in the access to the money and bank accounts. The secretary has been found misusing funds, refusing to disperse grant money, hiding paperwork and deleting records from the computer that are proof of income. So he is deleting and destroying federally regulated documents and emails, without authority.”

At question were past allegations dating back to March of 2020 alleging that then CPHS/Old School Office Manager Denise Maddex had opened and utilized non-approved PayPal accounts to transfer money into a personal account.

