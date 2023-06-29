Old School of Cameron Freedom Festival celebrates fifth year with Thursday kickoff

Thursday’s annual Pet Show at the Price Pavilion will kickoff the fifth annual Old School of Cameron Freedom Festival.

With the July Fourth holiday falling on a Tuesday, Freedom Festival Organizer B.J. Reed said the extra cushion made it easier for her to plan the event, and hopefully easier for Cameron citizens to attend all of the events.

“With the Fourth landing on a Tuesday, it’s broken up a little bit more than it has in the past … The break will allow families to have some down time and make some of their own traditions at home,” Reed said.

Entering its fifth year since Cameron’s annual Independence Day celebration rebranded itself as the Freedom Festival, Reed said she wanted to focus on improving Cameron’s longstanding July 4th traditions, specifically enhancing experience of both spectators and participants.

“I’m really proud the tradition has lasted five years, and I’m sure it will go on for many more … This year is more traditional,” Reed said.

After the pet show, the Cameron Municipal Band will host their annual patriotic performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, then a soon-to-be announced movie in the park event hosted by the Cameron Public Library and the Cameron YMCA. After taking a break Friday, the festival returns Saturday with the annual Baby Show, Prince and Princess Contest and Little Mister and Miss Contest beginning at 8:30 a.m., which returns to the Price Pavilion this year barring inclement weather. At noon the local American Legion and VFW will host a car show, followed by a cakewalk. Around 10 p.m. that evening the Old School will host the third annual Glow Run.

The United Methodist Church opens the July Fourth holiday festivities with their annual breakfast, followed by a 10 a.m. Tribute to Veterans at the Cameron Veterans Memorial, featuring guest speakers and another patriotic performance by the Cameron Municipal Band. In keeping with tradition, the Fourth of July Parade will get underway at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., the Cameron Aquatic Center will host a free swim until 4 p.m. At 7 p.m. the Price Pavilion will play host to the band Soca Jukebox and the festivities wrap up with a 10 p.m. fireworks show outside Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

“For us at the Old School, it’s all about tradition. The reason that building was saved was because of the tradition of that building and what it means to this community. For the Old School to get to host this event every year, we’re so proud of that because there are so many families in community that get to share those traditions together,” Reed said.

For more information regarding events, or to sign up for the Glow Run and Baby Show, check out the Old School of Cameron Facebook page.