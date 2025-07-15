One Fatality in Tragic Sunday House Fire in Cameron

CAMERON --- One person died in a residential fire Sunday at 424 North Nettleton

Street in Cameron that consumed the entire structure.

Maurine Wheeler, 53, was the individual who perished in the fire according to the Clinton County Coroner's Office.

A thirteen-year-old boy was in the house when the fire broke out, called 9-1-1, and was

rescued by the quick thinking heroics of neighbor Mark Dahse, who heard explosions and observed the fire, and was able to rescue the child by breaking the one window in the structure

accessible without being obstructed by the fire.

Dahse was able to help the child escape from the structure, and he was then taken

to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of scrapes and precautionary treatment for smoke inhalation.

The child’s parents were away at the time of the fire.

Cameron dispatch received the initial call and then a second call, which reported a

possible explosion in the area of the porch. The fire quickly consumed the porch and

encroached walls and ceilings in the older two-story home and quickly engulfed the

building.

CFD Chief Mike O’Donnell told the Citizen-Observer Monday that he and the CFD First

Attack Truck was on site within five minutes of the dispatch.

The CFD also responded with two pumper trucks and the aerial ladder unit and fought

the fire aggressively.

As CFD rolled up, they’d been made aware by dispatch that an older person, confined

to a wheelchair, was still in the home. It was quickly determined that the risk associated

with an attempted rescue, made nearly impossible by the heat and flames, and with no good

way into the home, represented an unacceptable risk to the firefighters.

O’Donnell said that it was an “all-hands-on-deck” response by CFD, and the Osborn

The Fire Department was called to assist with manpower and resources, and the Hamilton

Fire Department was on standby for any additional calls that might have come in to

Dispatch with CFD fully involved.

The Cameron Police Department, Missouri State Patrol, and Cameron EMS services

were on site providing support. EMS played an important part in assessing CFD

firefighters as they stepped back for water and breaks.

“The rule is, once you’ve gone through two bottles(of oxygen), you need to sit it out.”

O’Donnell said.

The fire investigation was assumed by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office late in

the day Sunday, and that office is working on evidence to try to determine a cause. The

CPD Detective Division is assisting in the investigation.

Mike O’Connell, Public Affairs officer with the Missouri Department of Fire Safety and Investigations, said that the cause of the fire was ruled accidental, and that one of three points of origin, an overhead ceiling fan, a freezer, or possibly fireworks, may have set off the blaze.

Wheeler used oxygen, and numerous tanks were located in the home, making the fire more difficult to fight.

The City news release by the Cameron Police Department concluded with, “We extend

our deepest condolences to the family affected by this tragic event, and we express our

gratitude to the first responders and citizens who acted heroically in the face of danger.”

O’Donnell lauded the work of his firefighters, pointing to assistant chiefs Paul Rinehart

and Cory Phillips and the entire volunteer firefighter team. He said that Dispatch

directors Brent Blackburn and Hillary Horsman and their team are critically important in

providing the input the Department needs to form a game plan on the way to a fire.

“We generally have about 80% of the information that we need when we arrive on site,”

O’Donnell said. “Whoever has the Incident Commander role, usually myself, does a

walk-around of the structure to determine how we’ll fight the fire.”

“When firefighters get there, they know their jobs.