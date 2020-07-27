One night only

Hundreds filled the Goodrich Theater as part of a one-night show put on by students with the Cameron Community Players Youth Theater Workshop.

For the first time since February, music filled the auditorium as part of the CCP Youth Theater Workshop’s Broadway Review ‘We’re all in this together’, giving many young actors an opportunity to showcase their skills before a live audience for the first time.

“It was a fun two weeks, but two weeks of a lot of hard work,” said Cameron High School student Mariah Anderson, who performed multiple solos Saturday night. “It all came together and worked out. I was a little nervous, but I’ve been doing this for 10 years. It does make you nervous knowing it’s a one-night performance.”

